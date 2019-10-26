Conference stresses need to promote social, cultural cohesion in society

Speakers at a conference on Saturday stressed the need to promote social and cultural cohesion in the society to disseminate a message of peace and tolerance to the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a conference on Saturday stressed the need to promote social and cultural cohesion in the society to disseminate a message of peace and tolerance to the world

The 'Volunteer Peace Conference' was organised by Paigham-e-Pakistan and Bashr-e-Pakistan in collaboration with leading youth organizations of the country here at Sir Syed Auditorium.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Ambassador Abdul Basit Khan, Ambassador Afrasiyab Mehdi, Dr Ayesha from Fatima Jinnah University, Youth Impact CEO Abdul Samad Khan, Usman Jolaha and Bashr-e-Pakistan National Coordinator Kashif Zaheer Kamboh were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

More than 1500 delegates from different universities and cities participated in the conference from across the country. The main purpose of the conference was to promote volunteerism, peace and national cohesion among the youth of Pakistan. The participants discussed the need to promote awareness about how a young passionate soul can be a volunteer on social media. They also deliberated on the fifth generation warfare, peaceful co-existence and harmonious relations. The conference helped bring youth from all over the country to a single platform to help them develop their leadership skills, highlight issues, understand the challenges, and equip young individuals with solutions by engaging them in local communities for a positive social change.

In their addresses, the speakers emphasized the need to disseminate the message of peace to the whole world, and stressed the role the youth can play for the development and progress of the country through voluntary social work.

They said the participation of youth in decision making on social, cultural and economic affairs was very important for the bright future of the country, adding that youth of the country have the ability to compete at all levels in the world and if provided an opportunity, they can play an important role in bringing about a real change in the country.

Urging the government to provide adequate opportunities to the youth to become a productive citizen of the State, the speakers maintained that the solution to violent extremism and other threats to safety and stability of the country can be found in working with the young people and tapping into their talents and potentials to reform and rebuild the society.