Conference Titled "Conscious Woman" Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A conference titled "Conscious Woman" was organized under Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Wednesday.

The conference was attended by President Al-Khidmat Foundation Muhammad Abdul Shakoor, President Khidmat Women Wing Kulsoom Fatima Ranjha, Assistant Secretaries Samia Salman and Sadaf Shahid, General Secretary Khidmat Women Wing Trust Saba Saqib, Deputy Secretary General Women Wing Jamaat-e-Islami Sakina Shahid, Former Secretary Ayesha Munawar and various scholars, journalists and women from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Muhammad Abdul Shakoor highlighted the importance of a stable family and said that a conscious man and woman are the guarantors of a strong family.

The role of men and women is responsible for the welfare of future generations and the formation of a welfare society.

The efforts of Khidmat Women's Wing in making women conscious and empowered in the society are commendable. Referring to the services of the Women's Wing, said that in order to cater to the needs of the backward classes, the Women's Wing is providing its services to solve their problems at the individual and collective level.

In order to provide immediate health, dowry package for women, winter package, mass marriages and household necessities of life, other speakers also addressed the function.

