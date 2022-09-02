Conference titled "Police Awam Sath Sath" organized by PCHR

The conference titled "Police Awam Sath Sath" was organized here on Friday by the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR)and "with the support of USIP and INL."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The conference titled "Police Awam Sath Sath" was organized here on Friday by the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR)and "with the support of USIP and INL." The purpose of this three-day program was to train the members of the women police councils nominated by the department and to prepare the annual plan of the councils.

The Women Police Councils will work for the welfare, professional development and provision of equal resources and opportunities for women police personnel in their proposed departments, as well as for the full inclusion of women in the police force.

The conference was attended by The IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, IG Azad Kashmir Amir Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy DG Anti-Narcotics Aamir Zulfikar, Former IG Islamabad Kaleem Imam, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, Former DG National Police Bureau Ehsan Ghani, Federal Ombudsman Chief Kashmala Khan, Senior Parliamentarian Riyaz Fatyana,, PML-N leader Shaista Parvez Malik, Former DG Kaleem Imam, DG Justice and Legal Authority Dr. Raheem Awan, USIP Country Director Dr. Adnan Rafique, Executive Director PCHR Muhammad Shafique Chaudhry, men and women police officers, legal and constitutional experts, human rights representatives and social activists.