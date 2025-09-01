Conference Titled “Voices Of Change- Women , Youth Building Held
Published September 01, 2025
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Directorate of Human Rights, Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh Monday organized a landmark one-day awareness conference titled “Voices of Change – Women and Youth Building a Human Rights Culture in Sindh” at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium, Sindh Museum, Qasimabad, Hyderabad.
The conference was convened under the mandate of the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011, which obligates the Department to promote awareness, advocacy, and protection of fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and relevant international human rights conventions ratified by the State.
The event was attended by more than 500 participants, including young women leaders, social activists, academia, media professionals and civil society representatives. The conference was held in collaboration with the Innovative Youth Council (IYC), Green Bricks Foundation, and Civil Society Hyderabad.
The program was graced by Agha Fakhar Hussain Durani, Director, Directorate of Human Rights, Government of Sindh, as the Chief Guest. Proceedings were moderated by Zahid Ahmed Thebo, Executive Director, Green Bricks Foundation.
The conference featured interventions from eminent speakers and human rights defenders, including Abbas Khoso (CEO, IRADO) Dr. Najeeb Memon (Founder, Phoenix & Educationalist) Madam Shehnaaz Shedi (Provincial Coordinator, SAP-Pak) Adv. Rabia Samoo (Manager Programs & Legal consultant, IRADO), Abdul Wahid Khoso (Executive Director, Rose Organisation), Adv. Ameer Hyder Babbar (CEO, Connect Foundation), Khalid Babar (Executive Director, Jaggata Organisation), Sindhyar Soomro (Human Rights Activist) Prof. Dr. M. Ismail Kumbhar (Director, University Advancement, Sindh Agriculture University, TandoJam)Dr. Dileep Dooltani (Indus Social Club, Oman), Sattar Chachar (CEO, CIDP Pakistan), Imran Soomro (CEO, DES Pakistan), Azhar Tavri (CEO, SHF), Amar Ali Joyo (CEO, Imagine academy), Abdul Jabbar Chachar (CEO, AMARDO).
In acknowledgment of their exemplary services, Human Rights Appreciation Awards were conferred upon dedicated activists and organizations for their contribution towards safeguarding the rights of marginalized groups across Sindh.
