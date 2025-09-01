Open Menu

Conference Titled “Voices Of Change- Women , Youth Building Held

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Conference titled “Voices of Change- Women , youth Building held

The Directorate of Human Rights, Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh Monday organized a landmark one-day awareness conference titled “Voices of Change – Women and Youth Building a Human Rights Culture in Sindh” at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium, Sindh Museum, Qasimabad, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Directorate of Human Rights, Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh Monday organized a landmark one-day awareness conference titled “Voices of Change – Women and Youth Building a Human Rights Culture in Sindh” at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium, Sindh Museum, Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

The conference was convened under the mandate of the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011, which obligates the Department to promote awareness, advocacy, and protection of fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and relevant international human rights conventions ratified by the State.

The event was attended by more than 500 participants, including young women leaders, social activists, academia, media professionals and civil society representatives. The conference was held in collaboration with the Innovative Youth Council (IYC), Green Bricks Foundation, and Civil Society Hyderabad.

The program was graced by Agha Fakhar Hussain Durani, Director, Directorate of Human Rights, Government of Sindh, as the Chief Guest. Proceedings were moderated by Zahid Ahmed Thebo, Executive Director, Green Bricks Foundation.

The conference featured interventions from eminent speakers and human rights defenders, including Abbas Khoso (CEO, IRADO) Dr. Najeeb Memon (Founder, Phoenix & Educationalist) Madam Shehnaaz Shedi (Provincial Coordinator, SAP-Pak) Adv. Rabia Samoo (Manager Programs & Legal consultant, IRADO), Abdul Wahid Khoso (Executive Director, Rose Organisation), Adv. Ameer Hyder Babbar (CEO, Connect Foundation), Khalid Babar (Executive Director, Jaggata Organisation), Sindhyar Soomro (Human Rights Activist) Prof. Dr. M. Ismail Kumbhar (Director, University Advancement, Sindh Agriculture University, TandoJam)Dr. Dileep Dooltani (Indus Social Club, Oman), Sattar Chachar (CEO, CIDP Pakistan), Imran Soomro (CEO, DES Pakistan), Azhar Tavri (CEO, SHF), Amar Ali Joyo (CEO, Imagine academy), Abdul Jabbar Chachar (CEO, AMARDO).

In acknowledgment of their exemplary services, Human Rights Appreciation Awards were conferred upon dedicated activists and organizations for their contribution towards safeguarding the rights of marginalized groups across Sindh.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

20 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

8 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

16 minutes ago
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

16 minutes ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

16 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

27 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

16 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

21 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan