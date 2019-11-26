UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confessional Statement Of Arrested Suspect In Hira Murder Case Comes To Light

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

Confessional statement of arrested suspect in Hira murder case comes to light

Confessional statement of the arrested suspect, Ahsan, in Hira Murder case' has come to light.Suspect which is the brother-in-law of the victim girl Hira had killed her upon refusal to do marriage with him

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Confessional statement of the arrested suspect, Ahsan, in Hira Murder case' has come to light.Suspect which is the brother-in-law of the victim girl Hira had killed her upon refusal to do marriage with him.Suspect in his confessional statement said that last week an incident of murder of a soon-to be bride girl happened in Gulberg Lahore.According to police suspect Ahsan called that victim girl outside the house and said her to flee but she refused and upon putting up resistance he opened fire at her and killed her.Suspect has also confessed of his relations with that victim girl.

Suspect said that first he fired one bullet to Hira as a result she got injured but later on he fired other bullets and killed her by thinking that if she survived then she will get him killed.On the other hand police have said that according to CDR of the mobile phone both did 12,000 text messages to one another while location of their mobile phones found similar five times since the last 3 months.According to police, suspect had made objectionable video of the victim girl that was deleted later.Victim girl was come to meet with the suspect before four days of her marriage.Police have further sent the phone of suspect Ahsan for forensic.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Murder Fire Police Mobile Marriage Gulberg

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

8 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

20 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

39 minutes ago

Local market bullion rates

5 minutes ago

17 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging, unavailab ..

5 minutes ago

Prof torturing case: court awards two-day physical ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.