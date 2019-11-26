Confessional statement of arrested suspect in Hira murder case comes to light

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Confessional statement of the arrested suspect, Ahsan, in Hira Murder case' has come to light.Suspect which is the brother-in-law of the victim girl Hira had killed her upon refusal to do marriage with him.Suspect in his confessional statement said that last week an incident of murder of a soon-to be bride girl happened in Gulberg Lahore.According to police suspect Ahsan called that victim girl outside the house and said her to flee but she refused and upon putting up resistance he opened fire at her and killed her.Suspect has also confessed of his relations with that victim girl.

Suspect said that first he fired one bullet to Hira as a result she got injured but later on he fired other bullets and killed her by thinking that if she survived then she will get him killed.On the other hand police have said that according to CDR of the mobile phone both did 12,000 text messages to one another while location of their mobile phones found similar five times since the last 3 months.According to police, suspect had made objectionable video of the victim girl that was deleted later.Victim girl was come to meet with the suspect before four days of her marriage.Police have further sent the phone of suspect Ahsan for forensic.