UrduPoint.com

Confidence Building Measures Should Be Initiated To Restore Trust In Baloch People: Mengal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Confidence building measures should be initiated to restore trust in Baloch people: Mengal

Convener Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday said the confidence building measures should be initiated to restore trust in the Baloch people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Convener Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday said the confidence building measures should be initiated to restore trust in the Baloch people.

Chairing a meeting of the Commission constituted in the light of Islamabad High Court order to investigate the grievances of Baloch students, he said the views of all sides including security agencies should be incorporated in the report and emphasized upon the significance of political solution over military approach.

He expressed his resolve that the Commission would make a sincere efforts to prepare and submit a comprehensive report covering the issue from all dimensions and suggesting a way forward.

The Secretary of the Commission briefed the members regarding the progress made so far in connection with compilation of the report to be submitted before the court in coming days.

The members held detailed discussion on the content of draft report in light of interaction with different stakeholders in particular during the recent visit to Quetta.

They were of the unanimous view that findings be made part of the report should reflect detailed analytical narration of facts in conformity with the ground realities whereas the recommendations, formulated, must stimulate cogent action on part of the Federal and provincial governments, security agencies and other stakeholders towards solution of the issue.

The Commission decided to invite the representatives of media and human rights activists in the next meeting. It was further decided that members would provide further input on the draft report in the light of discussion held this day.

Related Topics

Quetta Akhtar Mengal Visit Progress Islamabad High Court Media All From Court

Recent Stories

KP Women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rule ..

KP Women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rules on Prevention of Violence Ag ..

42 seconds ago
 Malik Liaquat distances himself form Tasneem's all ..

Malik Liaquat distances himself form Tasneem's allegations on Nawaz Sharif

45 seconds ago
 Portugal will not be 'pushovers' at Rugby World Cu ..

Portugal will not be 'pushovers' at Rugby World Cup, says coach Lagisquet

50 seconds ago
 Poland Sent Letters to 50 Allies to Justify Repara ..

Poland Sent Letters to 50 Allies to Justify Reparations From Germany - Minister

7 minutes ago
 US Promotes 'More Moderate' Approach Toward Russia ..

US Promotes 'More Moderate' Approach Toward Russia in NATO - Reports

7 minutes ago
 SSP reviews facilities being provided public at po ..

SSP reviews facilities being provided public at police station

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.