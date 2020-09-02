Confidence of countrymen sky-high on Pak Army during 1965 war: Eye witnesses

Residents of then sensitive area "Kemari" used to sleep peacefully and enjoyed their routine life at the time of 1965 War between India and Pakistan, which was clear manifestation of their sky-high confidence into the Pakistan Army

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Residents of then sensitive area "Kemari" used to sleep peacefully and enjoyed their routine life at the time of 1965 War between India and Pakistan, which was clear manifestation of their sky-high confidence into the Pakistan Army.

This was told to APP by various eyewitnesses of the 1965 War, who are senior citizens of Kemari, a sensitive area of Karachi at that time.

They said that despite the war between India and Pakistan in 1965, there was no chaos in Karachi and no shortage of essential commodities in the local markets, here.

A resident, Abdullah Noor Mohammad told APP that his date of birth is 1941 and his place of birth is Kemari and when the war broke out in 1965, he used to work at his bakery in Soldier Bazaar and that night, a friend said that there was a lot of firing.

He said that on the next morning it was brought to his knowledge that India had attacked Pakistan.

He said that despite the war situation, people were satisfied and were 100 per cent optimistic about the Pakistan Army. "There was no fear in the Kemari area as we used to go to work as usual," he said.

He said that when the army was on patrolling, people used to chant slogans to welcome the army. "Ayub Khan was my favorite leader," he said.

He said he used to listen to the Radio Pakistan to keep himself informed at the time of 1965 War.

He said that there was complete peace in Kemari at the time of 1965 War as the order from the government was not to turn-on the lights at night and it was not known publically that India had attacked.

"Allah Almighty gave victory to the Pakistan Army and we celebrated the defeat of the enemy on Defense Day "September 6, every year," he said.

He said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the people, with unparallel courage and bravery, thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy in 1965.

Wasil Khan, 74, whose birthplace is Attock, told APP that he came to Karachi at an early age and was charged Rs 15 rent in a car from Attock to Karachi.

He said that he has been living in Bhatta Village area of Kemari since his childhood.

He said that he used to work at the city Railways Station here and was on duty from 4 pm to 12 o'clock at night.

He recalled that one day when he was coming home from his duty, he heard gunshots and then the next day he found out that India had attacked.

When Wasil Khan was asked about the sentiments of the people at the time of 1965 War, he bursting into tears and after a brief silence, he said "we were in Kemari and there was no fear and the people were satisfied with the Pakistan Army." Even in war situations, he used to go on duty as per routine, he added.

He said that when then President Ayub Khan delivered his speech, the nation's spirits rose higher and his voice was inspiring and courageous.

He said that Allah Almighty blessed Pakistan with victory and India was defeated and in 17 days of War, Pakistan lost nothing.

He said that despite the war situation, the city's governance had not changed and there was no shortage of anything in the local markets.

He said it was rumored that during the war, the then governor had called a meeting of traders and asked them to ensure that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the city.

Pakistan celebrates country's Defense Day on September 6, every year with enthusiasm to pay homage to the martyrs and Ghazis of the 1965 War. Kemari is very important because of its naval, port, oil and commercial installations, so the location of the area is very significant both in times of peace and war.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kemari town is built on a low lying island situated at the Eastern side of Karachi Port. Once, Kemari was the landing point for goods and for people to enter Karachi.

It may be noted here that Karachi was an important military base during the First World War (1914 18) because it was the gateway to Afghanistan and the Russian Empire. Karachi was also a military base and port for supplies to the Russian front during the Second World War (1939 1945).