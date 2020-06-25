Confirmed corona cases reach 294 in Mianwali

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district has reached 294, while the screening and sampling of suspects was in full swing

Talking to media men on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal said this and explained that among 294 confirmed cases in the district 17 people died, while 60 recovered and returned to their homes.

CEO Health said that the rest of 206 patients were in quarantine, adding that Health department was actively dealing with the deadly disease and was working hard round the clock.

He informed that mobile health unit and teams of health department was conducting screening and sampling in every tehsil of the district.

"Corona cases were increasing day by day and if people did not take it seriously and ignored SOPs the situation could go worse in the coming days",he said.