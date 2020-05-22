UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases 695 In Sialkot Now

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Confirmed coronavirus cases 695 in Sialkot now

The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients Friday increased to 695 in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients Friday increased to 695 in Sialkot district.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media that COVID-19 test reports of 72 already quarantined people were found positive, pushing the confirmed infections to 695 in the district.

The DC said that the patients were admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot under the direct supervision of Sialkot health department.

More Stories From Pakistan

