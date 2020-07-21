Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 266,096

(@fidahassanain)

Official sources say that there are 90,444 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, 113,553 in Sindh, 32,243 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,441 in Balochistan, 14,625 in Islamabad, 1,868 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,922 in Azad Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) As many as 1,013 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 266,096 here on Tuesday.

The death toll from the virus stands at 5,639 with 40 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 17,783 corona tests were carried out during this period.

The official sources say that total 208,030 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the testing capacity for coronavirus was being further enhanced in the country.

Talking to a local tv, Dr. Zafar Mirza said the death ratio of coronavirus patients remained low in the country due to better arrangements made by the government in this regard.

He said it was good thing that the number of COVID-19 positive cases have also declined. However, he said, the people should follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to combat the virus.

The SAPM said the government would ensure the implementation of SOPs to control coronavirus.