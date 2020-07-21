UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Soar To 266,096

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 266,096

Official sources say that there are 90,444 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, 113,553 in Sindh, 32,243 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,441 in Balochistan, 14,625 in Islamabad, 1,868 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,922 in Azad Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) As many as 1,013 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 266,096 here on Tuesday.

These include 90,444 in Punjab, 113,553 in Sindh, 32,243 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,441 in Balochistan, 14,625 in Islamabad, 1,868 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,922 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 5,639 with 40 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 17,783 corona tests were carried out during this period.

The official sources say that total 208,030 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the testing capacity for coronavirus was being further enhanced in the country.

Talking to a local tv, Dr. Zafar Mirza said the death ratio of coronavirus patients remained low in the country due to better arrangements made by the government in this regard.

He said it was good thing that the number of COVID-19 positive cases have also declined. However, he said, the people should follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to combat the virus.

The SAPM said the government would ensure the implementation of SOPs to control coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Press: Launch of Hope shows that nothing is im ..

34 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

34 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.