Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Punjab Rise To 748

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Punjab rise to 748

LAHORE, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases rose to 748 in the province after 40 more people tested positive on Wednesday.

As per the updated statistics of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department here on Wednesday, 207 pilgrims in Dera Ghazi Khan and 91 pilgrims in Multan have tested positive, 41 patients have tested positive in Raiwind Quarantine and 5 in Faisalabad quarantine.

Following is the detail of the confirmed COVID-19 patients in different cities: Lahore 159, Kasur 1, Nankana Sahib 13, Rawalpindi 46, Jhelum 28, Attock 1, Gujranwala 12, Gujrat 86, Mandi Bahauddin 4, Hafizabad 5, Narowal 2, Sargodha 7, Mianwali 3, Khushab 1, Multan 2, Vehari 2, Faisalabad 9, Rahim Yar Khan 3, Bahawalnagar 3, Bahawalpur 1, Lodhran 2, Layyah 1, DG Khan 5.

"There have been 9 deaths in Punjab while 5 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far", according to the spokesperson of the Punjab Health Department.

Some 16061 suspected patients of coronavirus were tested to date in Punjab while the tests are being conducted at NIH Islamabad, PRL Punjab, Shaukat Khanum Hospital Labs, Nishter Hospital Multan and Chughtai Labs.

The spokesperson has advised to go in isolation at their home to people who have been in contact over the last 14 days with confirmed patients or people who returned from COVID-19 affected countries.

If symptoms of COVID-19 appear during isolation, the people are advised to contact 1033, the spokesperson said, adding that the Rapid Response Teams of the Punjab Health Department would shift the patient to a hospital.

