Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1,865: Dr Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,865 with addition of 240 new cases during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,865 with addition of 240 new cases during last 24 hours.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, Dr Mirza said 627 cases were reported from Sindh, 652 from Punjab, 221 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 from Balochistan, 58 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 148 in Gilgit Baltistan and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that total 25 deaths had been reported from the disease so far with nine from Punjab and seven from Sindh while 58 patients had been recovered completely.

He added as many as 861 confirmed patients were admitted in various hospitals out of which 12 were in critical condition and on ventilator while remaining were in various stages of recovery.

He said that test of 15,709 suspected patients had been conducted with addition of 1,264 patients during last 24 hours.

He said that 8,606 people were living in different quarantine out of which test of 4,793 people were conducted with ratio of 20% positive cases and 80% negative cases.

He said that in adoption of strict prevention measures and social distancing policy, while reviewing world's guidelines and keeping in view the local aspects, the ministry of National Health Services had decided to issue two guidelines separately for shops and factories.

He added the objective behind issuing guidelines was to protect the customers and workers at factories and shops from coronavirus as the government had allowed running of all those shops and factories which were manufacturing or selling necessary items.

He said that the government would have synthesizer by April 15 with having capability of producing test at local level. He added with this we would have better capacity and would be able to conduct test of all eligible people in the country.

He said that it was very unfortunate that in some areas corona positive patients were being treated as criminals by police and administration. He added this was against the morality to deal in such way with the affected person and they would avoid reporting to have coronavirus.

He said that this would cause further spread of disease and harm the efforts of all those who were struggling for its control from the country.

He asked to stop this inappropriate behavior with them and follow suitable policy.

Dr Mirza said "They need support rather adopting any harsh attitude along with arrest and threat."