UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 1,865: Dr Mirza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:18 AM

Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1,865: Dr Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,865 with addition of 240 new cases during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,865 with addition of 240 new cases during last 24 hours.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, Dr Mirza said 627 cases were reported from Sindh, 652 from Punjab, 221 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 from Balochistan, 58 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 148 in Gilgit Baltistan and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that total 25 deaths had been reported from the disease so far with nine from Punjab and seven from Sindh while 58 patients had been recovered completely.

He added as many as 861 confirmed patients were admitted in various hospitals out of which 12 were in critical condition and on ventilator while remaining were in various stages of recovery.

He said that test of 15,709 suspected patients had been conducted with addition of 1,264 patients during last 24 hours.

He said that 8,606 people were living in different quarantine out of which test of 4,793 people were conducted with ratio of 20% positive cases and 80% negative cases.

He said that in adoption of strict prevention measures and social distancing policy, while reviewing world's guidelines and keeping in view the local aspects, the ministry of National Health Services had decided to issue two guidelines separately for shops and factories.

He added the objective behind issuing guidelines was to protect the customers and workers at factories and shops from coronavirus as the government had allowed running of all those shops and factories which were manufacturing or selling necessary items.

He said that the government would have synthesizer by April 15 with having capability of producing test at local level. He added with this we would have better capacity and would be able to conduct test of all eligible people in the country.

He said that it was very unfortunate that in some areas corona positive patients were being treated as criminals by police and administration. He added this was against the morality to deal in such way with the affected person and they would avoid reporting to have coronavirus.

He said that this would cause further spread of disease and harm the efforts of all those who were struggling for its control from the country.

He asked to stop this inappropriate behavior with them and follow suitable policy.

Dr Mirza said "They need support rather adopting any harsh attitude along with arrest and threat."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Criminals All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

1 hour ago

100 patients tested negative discharged from vario ..

3 minutes ago

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium ..

3 minutes ago

United Kingdom expresses concern over recent missi ..

6 minutes ago

'March Madness' talent won't get any extra eligibi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.