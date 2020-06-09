Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1165 in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Total number of confirmed coronavirus patients has increased to 1,165 in Sialkot district.

Senior officials of the Sialkot Health Department said here on Tuesday that the coronavirus test reports of 31 already quarantined people were found positive, pushing the COVID-19 patients tally to 1,165 in the district.

These patients are under treatment mostly at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot, the officials said.