'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials have increased to alarming levels': Dr Obaid Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Current antibiotics and other drugs are not effective against diseases, so research on new drugs is needed, says Assistant Professor Department of Microbiology, Sikandar Khan Sherwani.

He expressed these words in a seminar organized by the Department of Microbiology of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology � FUUAST here on Friday.

The seminar was addressed by the Chief Scientific Officer of the Center for Quality Sciences, Dr. Obaid Ali.

He described the crisis of trust as a tragedy and said that the conflict of interests and biased behavior in clinical trials has grown at an alarming level.

He added that prediction and interpretation lead to uncertainty due to insufficient vulnerability information about biological mechanisms, and complex responses associated with drugs and other medical interventions.

Lack of trust and keeping promises or claims is a deep question for the last two decades. The most important and critical thing in science is the scientific method.

Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the world. "Nine out of every twenty-six studies prove to be wrong".

He shed light on conflict of interest, and distribution of homogeneity.

The organizer of the seminar Assistant Professor Department of Microbiology, Sikandar Khan Sherwani while explaining the aims and objectives of the seminar emphasized that the current antibiotics and other medicines are not effective against diseases, therefore, new medicines are needed but research takes time from the clinical trial to the development of a drug and from the invention of a good drug to testing and discovery, through various stages when the drug reaches the market, the research students have all the information related to it.

He further said that research is proving that antibiotics and other drugs are no longer effective for various diseases. Microbiology students participated in the seminar in large numbers.

At the end of the seminar, Professor Dr. Zareena Ali presented the certificates to the organizers.