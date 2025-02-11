Open Menu

Conflicting Parties In Kurram Agree On Plan To Surrender Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The conflicting parties have reached an agreement to reopen the Tal-Parachinar Road and devising a mechanism for the surrender of weapons.

The district of Kurram has been experiencing unrest for over three months, leading to the closure of the crucial Tal-Parachinar Road.

However, both sides have now agreed to reopen the road and surrender their weapons under a mutually decided process.

According to the district administration on Tuesday, both parties have decided that the surrendered weapons will be stored at a designated location in the village.

The ammunition depot will have two keys—one held by the administration and the other by a tribal elder.

Furthermore, if any party attempts to forcibly use weapons, the committee will support government actions to maintain order.

The parties involved have submitted their proposed procedure for surrendering weapons and are committed to implementing the terms of the peace agreement.

With this development, the authorities are expected to restore their control, ensuring the reopening of vital roads and a lasting resolution to the Kurram conflict.

