Conflicts To Be Resolved Through Diplomatic Engagement, Negotiation: National Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:23 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said peace in the region was imperative for progress and prosperity and that conflicts should be resolved through diplomatic engagement and negotiation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said peace in the region was imperative for progress and prosperity and that conflicts should be resolved through diplomatic engagement and negotiation.

He was talking to a four member delegation comprising members of Iranian Shoora-e-Islami and Chairman of Pakistan-Iran Friendship Group led by Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani in Parliament House Monday morning, said a press release.

The speaker talking to the Iranian delegation said developing peaceful and strong relations with its neighbors was the distinctive attribute of the Pakistan's foreign policy.

He underlined that conflicts in the region not just impede the progress and development but also increases people's miseries.

He said Iran was not just a neighbor, but Pakistan's strong ally in the region and a partner in progress.

He said Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Iran and resolves to further solidify them. Underlining the need for intensifying parliamentary contacts, the speaker said that interaction at Friendship Group level would further strengthen historic fraternal bonds besides enhancing economic ties between both the countries.

Speaking about Pakistan-Iran economic relations, the speaker suggested for enhancing quantum of trade between both the countries.

The speaker said immense investment opportunities have emerged consequential to CPEC and Iran being immediate neighbour could benefit from it.

He said apart from trade, the cooperation in diverse fields may also be enhanced.

He suggested that diplomatic missions of Pakistan and Iran could facilitate establishing contacts between business communities from either side.

The speaker appreciated joint efforts by law enforcement made to address the bane of terrorism across the borders.

Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani thanked the speaker for the hospitality extended to him on his arrival in Islamabad.

He said Iran valued its historic relations with Pakistan and needed to further cement through enhancing cooperation at government as well as parliamentary level.

He said Iran would certainly like to take part in the economic activity being generated in Pakistan. He said Iran was contemplating various options at executive level and would certainly take part in economic activity besides taking forward already initiated energy projects.

He agreed that Pakistan and Iran could play an important role in peace and stability in the region. Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani recalled the recent visit of the prime minister of Pakistan and said those visits have brought governments and Parliaments of both the countries more closer.

He suggested for establishing parliamentary group on either side for discussing the issues.

The delegation led by Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Speaker National Assembly. During their visit, the delegation will meet Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate, and Ministers for Planning, Commerce and Industries apart from interacting with the Members of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly.

