Confrontational politics badly damaging political culture: ANP Chief

Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that a trend of intolerance and impatience has been created in country's politics that was shedding really a bad effect on political culture and taking the situation to a blind alley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that a trend of intolerance and impatience has been created in country's politics that was shedding really a bad effect on political culture and taking the situation to a blind alley.

He said the concept of respect in politics is being weakened intentionally and an atmosphere of non serious politics is promoted by a certain political party. It is the duty of politicians to show seriousness and responsibility towards the confronting affairs but sadly, he said, the political culture is being maligned and a state of chaos is being promoted.

In a statement from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Wednesday Asfandyar Wali while talking about current political scenario, said promotion of the politics of confrontation is tantamount to creating clash among countrymen that would badly hinder the process of development of our country. The people, he said, just want resolution to their problems and escape from price hikes.

Asfandyar Wali Khan was of the view that political leaders are making heads of our institutions, the topic of their speeches in their gatherings which was absolutely unacceptable.

The President of Pakistan and Governor Punjab, he said, were taking unconstitutional steps instead of implementing the constitution of Pakistan. Those who are responsible for the protection of the constitution are in fact damaging the sanctity and power of the constitution.

The trend of confrontation among political parties must be discouraged, Khan said adding a clash for attaining power would only add to the miseries of the people. The ANP chief said opposition parties are supposed to perform their vital responsibilities in the parliament but sadly here the opposition was busy in defaming the political culture and politicians.

Asfandyar Wali further said that resolution to the people's problem is the need of the hour as the country was faced with multiple problems. The people also wanted writ of the law in the country, Khan said adding that no one was above the law and constitution.