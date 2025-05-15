Confucius Institute leaders meet-up held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of China Studies and Confucius Institute organised a leaders meet-up, which was aimed at strengthening academic partnerships and promoting cultural harmony between Pakistan and China.

The gathering was marked by a rich display of cultural expression, as HSK students captivated the audience with traditional Chinese musical performances, a graceful Taiji (Tai Chi) demonstration, and an emotional rendition of the Pak-China Friendship song. These performances not only highlighted the students’ linguistic and artistic talents but also underscored the spirit of goodwill and mutual respect that defines Pak-China relations.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presided over the event as the chief guest, while Prof. Chen Yunxiang, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, joined as the guest of honor. Faculty members, administrative officials, and students attended in large numbers, reflecting the growing interest in China-Pakistan collaboration.

In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the transformative power of academic diplomacy and intercultural dialogue in building peaceful and progressive international relationships. He unveiled several ambitious joint initiatives with Chinese institutions, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital, the launch of a Traditional Chinese Medicine course, and a unique degree program—two years to be completed at UoS and the final year at a partner university in China.

He also announced plans for the development of an international boarding school and the setting up of a citrus processing unit to promote agricultural innovation.

Highlighting the critical role of language in cross-border engagement, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas encouraged students to develop proficiency in both written and spoken Chinese, stressing that language is the key to unlocking future opportunities in education, trade, and diplomacy.

Prof. Chen Yunxiang praised the University of Sargodha’s commitment to fostering Pakistan-China relations through educational and cultural collaboration. He commended the students' performances and reiterated China’s continued support for initiatives that promote people-to-people connectivity and mutual respect.

Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies and Host Director of the Confucius Institute, welcomed participants and reiterated the university’s dedication to fostering cross-cultural academic engagement.

Director PICS also noted that over 2,000 students have completed various levels of the HSK, with 192 students currently enrolled. He also announced upcoming offerings in business Chinese and specialized cultural courses to further enrich the academic experience.

Students presented artwork inspired by Chinese culture to Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, symbolizing their enthusiasm for cultural learning and friendship.