(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aliya Humza on Thursday while appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan said government was clear at every point and committed to recover the money looted during former regimes.

Talking to a private news channel she said the government was putting the country on the way of prosperous due to which the opposition parties were busy to halt the government' s remarkable performance.

She termed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March a political drama that would be staged by all those opposition parties that had deprived the masses from their rights.

"Opposition parties are already confused over the matter of Azadi March as every day their statements, regarding participation in the march and about fixing or finalizing date are being changed, confused opposition can not discontinue the accountability process", she remarked.

She said opposition parties behind the so-called Azadi march could not achieve their political objectives as the incumbent government had unmasked the face of the opposition parties leaders including Maulana.