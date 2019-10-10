UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confused Opposition Can't Discontinue Accountability Process: PTI Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:20 AM

Confused opposition can't discontinue accountability process: PTI Leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aliya Humza on Thursday while appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan said government was clear at every point and committed to recover the money looted during former regimes.

Talking to a private news channel she said the government was putting the country on the way of prosperous due to which the opposition parties were busy to halt the government' s remarkable performance.

She termed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March a political drama that would be staged by all those opposition parties that had deprived the masses from their rights.

"Opposition parties are already confused over the matter of Azadi March as every day their statements, regarding participation in the march and about fixing or finalizing date are being changed, confused opposition can not discontinue the accountability process", she remarked.

She said opposition parties behind the so-called Azadi march could not achieve their political objectives as the incumbent government had unmasked the face of the opposition parties leaders including Maulana.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Azadi March Money March All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 October 2019

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

8 hours ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

8 hours ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.