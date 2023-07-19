Open Menu

Congo Virus Affected Women Being Treated In Hospital Says Health Authorities

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Congo virus affected women being treated in hospital says health authorities

A 27-year-old woman Noor Khailah affected with the Congo virus was being treated in the isolation ward of Hayatabad Medical Complex, the hospital authorities said here Wednesday

A 27-year-old woman Noor Khailah affected with the Congo virus was being treated in the isolation ward of Hayatabad Medical Complex, the hospital authorities said here Wednesday.

The virus was confirmed in a woman from Tehsil Bara, Khyber District.

