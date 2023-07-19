Congo virus affected women being treated in hospital says health authorities

A 27-year-old woman Noor Khailah affected with the Congo virus was being treated in the isolation ward of Hayatabad Medical Complex, the hospital authorities said here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A 27-year-old woman Noor Khailah affected with the Congo virus was being treated in the isolation ward of Hayatabad Medical Complex, the hospital authorities said here Wednesday.

The virus was confirmed in a woman from Tehsil Bara, Khyber District.