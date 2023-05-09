UrduPoint.com

Congo Virus Alert Issued To KP Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Congo virus alert issued to KP hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The authorities have issued an alert to hospitals across the province in the wake of threats of Congo virus spread.

According to the authorities of the Health Directorate on Tuesday, after the deaths of four people in Quetta and Karachi, all the district health officers and medical superintendents of the hospitals in the province have been directed to make cogent arrangements for coping with any Congo situation.

The health authorities have also been directed to issue guidelines for the general public, especially for those working at slaughterhouses.

The instructions said that after the death of four people including two women and two men, of whom one was a helper at the butcher shop, an advisory and guidelines were a must for sharing with the general public.

The heads of the hospitals have also been directed to arrange special surveillance for patients with high temperatures and those working at slaughterhouses. It said that people with high fever should be kept in isolation till receiving their medical test results and special care be provided to them.

