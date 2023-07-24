Congo virus claims another life in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Congo virus has claimed yet another life in Balochistan, raising the death toll to ten in the current year, hospital sources told APP on Monday.

Fazal Rehman, 27, a resident of the Eastern Bypass area of Quetta, was under treatment at a Faitmah Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta where he succumbed to the disease.

The death toll of the virus has risen to ten in the province during the current year, while as many as 25 patients have tested positive for Congo virus.

The hospital sources while confirming the death toll said that Fazal Rehman was brought to hospital a few days back. He died while under treatment.

On the directives of the chief minister Balochsitan, all possible facilities were being provided to the patients hailing from across the province, hospital sources said, adding that a separate isolation ward has also been established for the patients of Congo virus.