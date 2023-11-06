Open Menu

Congo Virus Outbreak: Balochistan Govt Declares Health Emergency

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Congo virus outbreak: Balochistan govt declares health emergency

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Balochistan government Monday enforced health emergency across all the hospitals in the province as the Congo outbreak affected 44 people in Quetta only, claiming the life of the Agha Khan graduate Dr. Shukrullah jeopardizing the life of many others.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) reported on November 3 in ICU of the Provincial Sandeman Hospital infected 112 people including duty doctors, paramedics and attendants.

Soon after the lab reports diagnosed the deadly virus among several people in the provincial capital, the health department and the caretaker government started taking preventive measures on war-footings, transporting the serious patients to Karachi via Air Ambulances and patients with mild symptoms through road.

In support to the provincial government, the Federal government has sent two health practitioners from the National institute of Health Sciences to assist the health department to contain spread of the virus.

“The Sindh government is on board on the alarming situation of the virus outbreak. Management of Agha Khan Hospital and other main hospitals in Karachi have also been taken in loop to ensure the best medical care to the patients being shifted to Karachi,” Caretaker Chief Minister Balochisan, Ali Mardan Domki said.

He was addressing a high-level meeting to review the measures taken in the aftermath of the deadly virus.

Health Minister Ameer Mohammad Jogezai, Chief Secretary Balochsitan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Secretary Livestock Tayyab Lehri, DG Health Services Noor Qazi, Additional Secretary Finance Shujaat Hussain Khosa were prominent among others who attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the finance department to release required funds immediately for the RBCs and granted extension of the services of the public health laboratories.

“No stone be left unturned while provision of the health care facilities to the affected people,” he stressed adding

the Sindh government had been informed about the virus and the hospitals were also on board to ensure that patients receive the best medical care in the hospital on the government's expenses.

Mardan Domki also declared Dr Shukrullah martyred, directing the authorities concerned to ensure compensation to the heirs as per law.

He called upon the Livestock department to continue spraying livestock with insecticide.

“Educate the public about the CCHF," he urged, adding that the public should be aware of the signs and symptoms of the virus and its prevention.

Earlier, Secretary Health, Abdullah Khan briefed the meeting about the efforts of the health department and strategy to cop up with the alarming situation.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Road Mardan Congo Shakeel Colombian Peso November All From Government Best

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
 DC inspects water treatment plant

DC inspects water treatment plant

15 minutes ago
 'Did you kill a Palestinian?': anti-West boycott s ..

'Did you kill a Palestinian?': anti-West boycott sweeps Mideast

15 minutes ago
 16 private member bills landed in Senate, one reje ..

16 private member bills landed in Senate, one rejected

15 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation calls on Charge D Affairs of Roman ..

RCCI delegation calls on Charge D Affairs of Romania

15 minutes ago
 SC disposes of 1,419 cases in over one month

SC disposes of 1,419 cases in over one month

15 minutes ago
Comsats University celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

Comsats University celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

15 minutes ago
 UFL, PET join forces to achieve net zero emissions ..

UFL, PET join forces to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

19 minutes ago
 APPAC delegation meets Senator Abdul Qadir

APPAC delegation meets Senator Abdul Qadir

15 minutes ago
 Russia strikes Odesa, damaging museum, injuring 8

Russia strikes Odesa, damaging museum, injuring 8

15 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish with gain of 737 more points

PSX stays bullish with gain of 737 more points

15 minutes ago
 French justice minister goes on trial in conflict ..

French justice minister goes on trial in conflict of interest case

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan