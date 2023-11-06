Congo virus outbreak: Balochistan govt declares health emergency

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Balochistan government Monday enforced health emergency across all the hospitals in the province as the Congo outbreak affected 44 people in Quetta only, claiming the life of the Agha Khan graduate Dr. Shukrullah jeopardizing the life of many others.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) reported on November 3 in ICU of the Provincial Sandeman Hospital infected 112 people including duty doctors, paramedics and attendants.

Soon after the lab reports diagnosed the deadly virus among several people in the provincial capital, the health department and the caretaker government started taking preventive measures on war-footings, transporting the serious patients to Karachi via Air Ambulances and patients with mild symptoms through road.

In support to the provincial government, the Federal government has sent two health practitioners from the National institute of Health Sciences to assist the health department to contain spread of the virus.

“The Sindh government is on board on the alarming situation of the virus outbreak. Management of Agha Khan Hospital and other main hospitals in Karachi have also been taken in loop to ensure the best medical care to the patients being shifted to Karachi,” Caretaker Chief Minister Balochisan, Ali Mardan Domki said.

He was addressing a high-level meeting to review the measures taken in the aftermath of the deadly virus.

Health Minister Ameer Mohammad Jogezai, Chief Secretary Balochsitan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Secretary Livestock Tayyab Lehri, DG Health Services Noor Qazi, Additional Secretary Finance Shujaat Hussain Khosa were prominent among others who attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the finance department to release required funds immediately for the RBCs and granted extension of the services of the public health laboratories.

“No stone be left unturned while provision of the health care facilities to the affected people,” he stressed adding

the Sindh government had been informed about the virus and the hospitals were also on board to ensure that patients receive the best medical care in the hospital on the government's expenses.

Mardan Domki also declared Dr Shukrullah martyred, directing the authorities concerned to ensure compensation to the heirs as per law.

He called upon the Livestock department to continue spraying livestock with insecticide.

“Educate the public about the CCHF," he urged, adding that the public should be aware of the signs and symptoms of the virus and its prevention.

Earlier, Secretary Health, Abdullah Khan briefed the meeting about the efforts of the health department and strategy to cop up with the alarming situation.

