Congo Virus Reported In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Congo virus has been reported in Quetta, health officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Officials at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital said that a patient named Nusrat, 18 from the border town of Chaman, was admitted to the facility.
The lab reports sent for confirmation of the deadly virus have returned positive, and the patient has been shifted to the isolation ward, they added.
