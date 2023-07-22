Open Menu

Congo Virus Resurfaces In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Congo virus has resurfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with three positive cases of Congo reported in Peshawar in one day.

According to the details, all three patients were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). One patient belongs to Kohat, the other two belong to Batkhila, Swat and Bara Tehsil of Khyber District, the spokesperson of Hayatabad Medical Complex told APP here on Saturday.

He said the hospital management is imparting treatment to all three persons infected with Congo virus. Giving detail, he said, Noor Khela, a 27-year-old woman, hailing from Bara Tehsil of Khyber District and was admitted in the Hospital on July 15.

He disclosed that Jawad Khan, age 21, hailing from Kohat district was admitted on July 18 while the third patient infected with Congo virus was 18-year-old Muhammad Hamza, hailing from Kohat and was admitted in the Hospital on July 19.

