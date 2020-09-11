UrduPoint.com
Congovirus Patient Dies In Hospital

Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A patient, resident of Sheikhupura district, died due to Congo virus here at Mayo Hospital on Friday.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, the patient was admitted in the hospital five days back and he suffered from Congo Virus due to contact with animals as he was working as a butcher.

According to department spokesperson, contacts' tracing of the patient Raza Ali was initiated and so far 15 persons were traced who remained in contact with the patient.

Secretary P&SHD, Mohammad Usman has urged the people to avoid contact with livestock animals. He informed that Congo Virus spreads from the skin of the animals, especially bugs under the ears of the animals, spokesperson added.

He said that major symptoms of Congo Virus were high fever, severe headache or backache.Bleeding from nose and vomiting could also follow.

