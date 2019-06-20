UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congratulating New Office Holders An Established Diplomatic Practice: FO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:01 PM

Pakistan on Thursday cautioned against media speculation and underlined that it was an established diplomatic practice for the leadership to congratulate new office holders and for them to respond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday cautioned against media speculation and underlined that it was an established diplomatic practice for the leadership to congratulate new office holders and for them to respond.

Responding to questions regarding media reports concerning Indian response to the congratulatory letters by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on assumption of their respective offices, the Spokesperson in a statement said Pakistan's position on the way forward in Pakistan-India relations was clear and well-known and did not require repetition.

The Spokesperson added that the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia could be advanced by peacefully resolving all outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, and moving away from the dynamic of confrontation to cooperation.

More Stories From Pakistan

