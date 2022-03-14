Congregation of 1mln at D Chowk to be a referendum against opposition: Tanveer Ilyas

(@FahadShabbir)

President Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) senior minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, the gathering of one-million people in Islamabad on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be a historic referendum against politically unemployed opposition

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) : , President Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) senior minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, the gathering of one-million people in Islamabad on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be a historic referendum against politically unemployed opposition.

He said that the workers affiliated with PTI were eager to participate in this gathering. Moreover, the workers from across AJK will participate in the scheduled D-Chowk gathering in Islamabad.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after a high-level meeting here in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

He said, being part of an international conspiracy, a no-confidence motion would fail to bring down the government which has the expectations and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan's terms with the coalition parties were satisfactory and trustworthy, adding that in the current situation, the opposition inside Pakistan had become a tool of a foreign conspiracy.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Imran Khan must expose those eternal enemies of Pakistan who created chaos and unrest in the country through their agents inside the country. He stated that the whole nation was with Imran Khan and the opposition seeking power through distrust would not get anything out of their endeavors.

app/ahr