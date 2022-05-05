Congregations of Eid Ul Fitr held in nearly 1,000 places in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :The congregations of Eid Ul Fitr were held in nearly 1,000 places including 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad including the biggest congregations which took place at 12 places.

Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony and Masumeem mosque in Tando Agha were among the places where largest congregations were organized.

The police spokesman claimed that around 2,000 policemen were deployed for security.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee and District Council Hyderabad have directed their staff to maintain cleanliness in the district.

Unlike the last year, no COVID-19 related restrictions have been put in place at the recreational facilities, restaurants, malls and other places.

Tens of thousands of people visited graveyards after Eid Namaz.