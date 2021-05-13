UrduPoint.com
Congregations Of Eidul Fitr Held In Nearly 1,000 Places In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The congregations of Eidul Fitr held on Thursday in nearly 1,000 places including 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad including the biggest congregations which took place at 12 places.

Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony and Masumeem mosque in Tando Agha were among the places where largest congregations were organized amid partial adherence to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Police spokesman informed that 2,500 policemen and 250 police commandos, besides the lady police were deployed for security of the congregations.

The spokesman said the recreational places, restaurants and fast food streets would remain closed as part of the NCOCs decision.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee and District Council Hyderabad have directed their staff to maintain cleanliness in the district.

