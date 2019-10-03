UrduPoint.com
Congress Leader Has Presented Horrible Picture Of IOK After Visit: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that former judge of Indian Supreme Court, Justice Markandey Katju has rightly said that India had sown seeds for large-scale guerilla war in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) by stripping the territory of its special status

Delivering the keynote address at the annual national conference, titled 'Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA) Teachings and Social Harmony' here on Thursday, he said that senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also portrayed a horrible picture of held Valley on his returned to India after staying there for six days.

Qureshi said that we have the relationship of religion and faith with our Kashmiri brethren and we all are followers of Sufi saints. He said that the Sufi saints build mosques but never demolished temples. The Sufi approach towards life is aimed at making society inclusive and following bringing the nation together.

