Congresswoman calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at a local hotel in the United States of America.

According to a Governor House handout here on Sunday, they discussed rehabilitation of flood victims, construction of houses and other issues of mutual interest.

The Governor invited her to visit the Sindh province. Sheila Jackson accepted the invitation and thanked the Governor Tessori.

She also gave the Governor a certificate of appreciation of the American Congress.

She asked the Governor to share details of the damaged houses for the funding.