Conjoined twin sisters separated after 55 hours long operation

Conjoined twin sisters have been separated after successful operation in great Ormond hospital in London

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Conjoined twin sisters have been separated after successful operation in great Ormond hospital in London.Two conjoined twin sisters identified as Safa and Marwa hailed from southern area of Pakistan have been separated after 55 hours long successful series of operation.

Both sisters were undergone three big operations within the time period of 4 months.100 staff members were taking part in this process.Surgeons first separated conjoined brain and skull of both sisters skillfully and later conducted surgery of both of them.