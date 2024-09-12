Conjunctivitis cases on spike in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Dera Ismail Khan has witnessed increased cases of Conjunctivitis (Pink eyes) during last few days.

According to details, an average of 30 to 40 patients of conjunctivitis were visiting out-patient department (OPD) at DHQ hospital on daily basis while as many were being reported from Mufti Mehmood hospital besides those who visit private clinics.

When contacted, Eye specialist Dr. Ayub, an Assistant Professor at DHQ hospital, told APP that it was an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball.

He said that it was a viral disease and it takes 7-10 days to develop fully. He informed that it presents with redness, watery discharge, increased lacrimation with burning, and itchiness in the eyes.

Dr. Ayub said the patients were being advised for self-isolation in order to prevent further spread of the infection. Moreover, he said, the individuals who contract the infection wash their hands frequently as a preventive measure.

