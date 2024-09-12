Open Menu

Conjunctivitis Outbreak In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Conjunctivitis outbreak in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Muzaffargarh city is witnessing a rapid surge in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

Dr. Adnan Leghari, a representative of the Health Department, said on Thursday that the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital had been receiving 15 to 20 new cases of conjunctivitis daily for the past two weeks. He said that many of the reported patients were from the same family, indicating the contagious nature of the infection.

Dr. Leghari attributed the outbreak to high levels of humidity caused by recent rains, explaining that viral infections, including conjunctivitis, spread more easily in humid environments.

"The condition causes redness in the eyes, excessive tearing, and itching," he said.

He urged the public to take preventive measures, including regularly washing eyes with cold water and avoiding touching them. "If contact is made, hands should be washed immediately," he advised, stressing the importance of not using any antibiotics without a doctor's recommendation. He also advised individuals showing symptoms of conjunctivitis to isolate themselves to prevent further spread.

Related Topics

Water Doctor Same Muzaffargarh Family From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

21 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

21 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

22 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

1 day ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan