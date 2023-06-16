Connect Hear CEO meets IGP, offers help as interpreter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Sign Language Interpreter and Chief Executive Officer of Connect Hear social organisation Azima Dhanji met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office on Friday and offered providing the facility of interpreters from his organisation to the hearing-impaired citizens.

Dhanji said that through the Connect Hear App, interpreters of her organisation provide two-way communication between the affected citizen and another person by translating the sign language through video link technology. She said at the head office of her organisation in Karachi, expert interpreters were available all the time in two shifts and the aim of her organisation was to provide assistance and convenience to the deaf citizens.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Connect Hear would be used to talk to hearing-impaired citizens, who come to the Punjab police stations, service centres, protection centres, and other offices, and hearing-impaired citizens coming to police offices would not face difficulty now. The IGP said that the link of Connect Hear app would also be added to HRMIS App, Public App and Crime Prevention App of Punjab Police.

Azima Dhanji also had a meeting with the staff, in-charges in which she also presented a demo of the Connect Hear app.

During the ceremony, officers and personnel showing the best performance at the service centres were awarded with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. The IGP gave away awards to 270 staff members of different service centres including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

Dr Usman Anwar said that providing character certificate, licence renewal, tenancy registration and other facilities to more than 13 million citizens was a good achievement of the service centres. He reiterated that with the effective use of modern technology, the chain of easy delivery of services to citizens should be continued. He said that citizens, who come to the police service centres, should be treated with good manners and the service should be continued.

DIG IT Ahsan Yunus, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.