Connected Women Conference To Be Held On Dec 24

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Connected Women Conference (CWC22), an exciting and informative event to empower women by increasing their participation in the digital economy would be held at Aiwan-e-Quaid of Fatima Jinnah Park on December 24 (Saturday).

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Organizer of the event Muhammad Umar said that the day-long conference was being organised by Connected Pakistan featuring a range of activities designed to help attendees learn valuable digital skills and establish connections with other like-minded women.

He said CWC22 will kick off with a series of speaking sessions led by industry experts and successful female entrepreneurs. He said that these sessions will cover a range of topics related to digital entrepreneurship, including online business, freelancing, and other digital tools to succeed in the digital economy.

He informed that in addition to the speaking sessions, attendees would also have the opportunity to participate in question-answer sessions with the speakers and network with other attendees during dedicated networking breaks.

Umar said that to wrap up the day, the CWC22 will feature the Women Heroes Awards, which will recognize and celebrate the achievements of successful female entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

He said that the conference is a must-attend event for anyone looking to succeed in the digital economy to connect, learn, and grow with other amazing women.

He underlined that the panel discussions will provide solutions in exclusive sessions, adding the event will allow the participants to network with the right people.

