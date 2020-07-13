Connected Women Pakistan to hold competition for women Entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Connected Women Pakistan will start a competition for women entrepreneurial businesses working in Pakistan to motivate and develop the future entrepreneurs from 15 July to 14 August. The competition would put a spotlight on women entrepreneurial businesses working in Pakistan to encourage and to devote its entire focus towards fostering women Entrepreneurship in Pakistan. According to an official, women participants would have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes to help them build their startups into sustainable businesses or take it to the next level.

He said that "our mission is to help women grow and scale their business swiftly while building a solid foundation that will be a stepping stone of long-term successes for them". He said that the competition would be graced by a line-up of business supernovas, brilliant keynote speakers, judges and mentors.

Connected Women Pakistan Entrepreneurship Challenge is the destination for every Pakistani Woman with a creative mind, innovative thinking and to work for a bright future, he further stated.