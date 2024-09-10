Connecting Dots Series II Exhibition Celebrates Cancer Survivors' Artistic Journeys
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The second edition of the ‘Connecting Dots Series’ exhibition, curated by miniature artist and cancer survivor Fatima Salman, opened at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.
Former Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Jamal Shah inaugurated the exhibition.
Speaking on the occasion, Jamal Shah praised the works of the artist and said that all these wonderful human beings are informed contributors to life, they were able to contribute to their own lives and they were able to invest in their own lives as well.
He said that he had the privilege to work with some of them and was inspired by their journey.
This exhibition features the work of nine cancer survivor visual artists namely Fatima Salman, Sehar Ansari, Mariah Lookman, Gulnaz Ayaz, Shirin Gheba Najib, Maham Imran, Ambreen Rashid Khan, Nafisa Athar and Srosh Anwar showcasing their powerful journeys through art.
Fatima Salman, inspired by her own cancer battle in 2019, launched the Connecting Dots series to provide a platform for cancer survivors to express their experiences.
The first exhibition in January 2024 received wide acclaim at the Shakir Ali Museum in Lahore.
This second installment features emotional and inspiring artworks, with a special video tribute to artists who lost their lives to cancer.
A book titled "My Cancer Journey" was also launched by Shirin Gheba Najib about her journey.
The exhibition will continue till September 11.
