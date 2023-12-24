Open Menu

Connectivity Between Quetta-Karachi Through Rail To Restore On Dec 25: DS Railways

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) After the suspension of about one and half years, Bolan Mail, a passenger train connecting Quetta to Sindh will be restored on Monday (tomorrow).

“The Pakistan Railways is all set to restore the train services at Quetta-Karachi” Divisional Superintendent Quetta, Muhammad Yousuf Leghari told APP on Sunday.

The formal opening ceremony, in this connection, will take place at Railway Station Quetta on Monday where Railway high-ups are expected to address the inaugural ceremony.

The services of the Bolan Mail will be restored on 25th December 2023, while services of yet another suspended train Akbar Bugti Express, being run between Quetta and Lahore will be restored in March, 2024.

Currently, the Jaffer Express is the only operational passenger train in Balochistan being run between Quetta and Peshawar besides passenger trains, Chaman & Hurnai Passenger Trains.

The DS Railway Leghari noted that Bolan Mail will consist of 12 coaches with the facility of dining car and bedding. Passengers will be provided with clean blankets, pillows and standard food, he remarked.

APP/ask

