Conor McGregor Beats Donald Cerrone In 40 Seconds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:12 PM

Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds

Las Vegas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Conor McGregor returned to the octagon in style at UFC 246 as he beat American fan favourite Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.Irishman McGregor came out on top after one of the most spectacular performances of his career.Two of UFC's most popular fighters went toe to toe in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena.

But referee Herb Dean stepped in and waved off the contest inside a minute after a series of blows from McGregor."I made history tonight.

I set a new record. I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight - across three weight divisions, so I'm very proud of that," said McGregor.He had not won inside the UFC's octagon since capturing his second UFC world title in November 2016, and was submitted in four rounds by undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

