Conscience of international community, shaken by Kashmiris' agonies : Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the oppressed people's agonies of Jammu and Kashmir had shaken the world conscience.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that India could not suppress the just voice of Kashmiri people She pointed out that the legitimate rights of Kashmiri people had also been echoed in the European Parliament.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian arrogance was biting the dust and its stance was destined to meet failure at every forum.

She said the European Parliament had expressed concern over the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and had demanded lifting of curfew there.

She said the day was not far when the held valley would also seethe dawn of freedom.