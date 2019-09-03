UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conscience Of International Community, Shaken By Kashmiris' Agonies : Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:27 PM

Conscience of international community, shaken by Kashmiris' agonies : Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the oppressed people's agonies of Jammu and Kashmir had shaken the world conscience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the oppressed people's agonies of Jammu and Kashmir had shaken the world conscience.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that India could not suppress the just voice of Kashmiri people She pointed out that the legitimate rights of Kashmiri people had also been echoed in the European Parliament.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian arrogance was biting the dust and its stance was destined to meet failure at every forum.

She said the European Parliament had expressed concern over the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and had demanded lifting of curfew there.

She said the day was not far when the held valley would also seethe dawn of freedom.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu

Recent Stories

Five People Cleared of Criminal Charges Over Recen ..

7 minutes ago

Driverless cars to be rolled out on roads in next ..

7 minutes ago

An apple a day can keep pneumonia away: study

7 minutes ago

Renowned singer Junaid Jamshed remembered on his b ..

7 minutes ago

Registrations open for 7th Sheikha Hind Women’s ..

34 minutes ago

UAE residents can now enjoy Cebu Pacific’s new p ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.