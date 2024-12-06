Conscious efforts imperative for social welfare: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Conscious efforts are imperative for social welfare as even a little act of kindness can transform the world and make society better place to live.

This was stated by experts at a seminar on “Volunteering for A Better Tomorrow” organized by the Volunteers Leading Governance Forum (VLGF), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with Empower Youth Pakistan to mark International Volunteers Day.

The experts paid heartfelt tribute to the selfless individuals who dedicate their time and energy to make a difference. They also highlighted the pivotal role of volunteering in addressing social challenges, fostering community resilience and promoting solidarity across the globe.

Senior tutor UAF Dr Iftikhar Ali encouraged the participants to actively contribute their time and skills to create a positive difference in society. He said that at the time, society is facing the dilemma of hopelessness, increasing economic burden, restlessness and others.

“If we can help a person, it would not only redress his grievances but also bring blessings in our lives”, he added.

Mr. Aslam from Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) encouraged students to channel their energy into serving humanity.

He highlighted the ongoing services provided by SWIT for the needy people and said that these services included distribution of foods, RO plants, well-equipped computer labs, ration program, etc. in different cities.

Police Tahafuz Manzil Director Operation Maida Raza Butt emphasized the importance of voluntary work, urging students to extend a helping hand to those in need and encouraging the youth to contribute towards building a compassionate society.

SHO Punjab Police Inspector Gulnaz and VLGF members including club president, social media handler and vice president also spoke on the occasion.