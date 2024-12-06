Conscious Efforts Imperative For Social Welfare: Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Conscious efforts are imperative for social welfare as even a little act of kindness can transform the world and make society better place to live.
This was stated by experts at a seminar on “Volunteering for A Better Tomorrow” organized by the Volunteers Leading Governance Forum (VLGF), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with Empower Youth Pakistan to mark International Volunteers Day.
The experts paid heartfelt tribute to the selfless individuals who dedicate their time and energy to make a difference. They also highlighted the pivotal role of volunteering in addressing social challenges, fostering community resilience and promoting solidarity across the globe.
Senior tutor UAF Dr Iftikhar Ali encouraged the participants to actively contribute their time and skills to create a positive difference in society. He said that at the time, society is facing the dilemma of hopelessness, increasing economic burden, restlessness and others.
“If we can help a person, it would not only redress his grievances but also bring blessings in our lives”, he added.
Mr. Aslam from Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) encouraged students to channel their energy into serving humanity.
He highlighted the ongoing services provided by SWIT for the needy people and said that these services included distribution of foods, RO plants, well-equipped computer labs, ration program, etc. in different cities.
Police Tahafuz Manzil Director Operation Maida Raza Butt emphasized the importance of voluntary work, urging students to extend a helping hand to those in need and encouraging the youth to contribute towards building a compassionate society.
SHO Punjab Police Inspector Gulnaz and VLGF members including club president, social media handler and vice president also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO holds orderly room to resolve police personnel appeals5 minutes ago
-
Consul General of Turkey discusses bilateral affairs with minister5 minutes ago
-
SAU extends postgraduate admission deadline to December 135 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders exploiting Pashtuns for political gains: Azma Bokhari5 minutes ago
-
Minister Bilal Yasin, MNA discuss development project in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
UNFPA Pakistan launches 'Hifazat' app to empower youth with health, wellness knowledge15 minutes ago
-
Law ministry concludes training of customs prosecutors15 minutes ago
-
Four persons injured in fire15 minutes ago
-
Test batter rankings see big change following thrilling Mumbai Test15 minutes ago
-
Couple murdered25 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad calls for collective efforts to eradicate corruption25 minutes ago
-
10 criminals held; drugs, illegal weapons seized25 minutes ago