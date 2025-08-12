Consecutive Meetings To Review Dengue Prevention Efforts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Two key meetings were held to tackle the dengue outbreak. In a nightly Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema and MNA Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb chaired a session which was attended by parliamentarians ACs and reps from various departments. The meeting reviewed the dengue situation and ordered accelerated daily sweeping, larva surveillance, fogging, sanitation, and drainage works across tehsils.
Dr.
Cheema emphasized public awareness. Citizens were urged to maintain cleanliness and support prevention teams, with representatives to monitor progress.
A follow up meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan in the chair. Officials briefed the meeting on actions taken. Enhanced coordination and special teams were approved to boost efforts.
All Assistant Commissioners were tasked with increased overnighting and increased field mobility.
Recent Stories
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU BASR meeting approves majority of PhD research synopses3 minutes ago
-
Consecutive meetings to review dengue prevention efforts3 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh calls youth the key to Pakistan’s sustainable development3 minutes ago
-
First Lady calls for united action to prevent breast cancer3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin declares public holiday on August 1323 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation's resolve remains unbeaten; Danyal Ch23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award24 minutes ago
-
Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’33 minutes ago
-
Six new dengue cases reported, Bahria Town office sealed33 minutes ago
-
DPM/Dar appreciates ICAP’s valuable contributions33 minutes ago
-
Curfew imposed in 27 areas of Bajaur until August 1433 minutes ago
-
Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day33 minutes ago