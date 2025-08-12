Open Menu

Consecutive Meetings To Review Dengue Prevention Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Two key meetings were held to tackle the dengue outbreak. In a nightly Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema and MNA Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb chaired a session which was attended by parliamentarians ACs and reps from various departments. The meeting reviewed the dengue situation and ordered accelerated daily sweeping, larva surveillance, fogging, sanitation, and drainage works across tehsils.

Dr.

Cheema emphasized public awareness. Citizens were urged to maintain cleanliness and support prevention teams, with representatives to monitor progress.

A follow up meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan in the chair. Officials briefed the meeting on actions taken. Enhanced coordination and special teams were approved to boost efforts.

All Assistant Commissioners were tasked with increased overnighting and increased field mobility.

