Consensus achieved for Quran Board to publish error-free Holy Book: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said that all the stakeholders have agreed to set up the Quran board for publication of error-free Holy Book.

Talking to the media after the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, the minister said the initiative was aimed at ensuring exact and correct printing of the Holy Quran at the national level.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony unanimously passed a bill to further amend the Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973.

The committee, met here with Member of National Assembly Asad Mahmood in the chair, was told that there was no national-level department for protection and standardization of printing of the Holy Quran.

The body underlined the need for establishing a national-level Quran Board for this holy purpose.

It was further told that there was no law to recycle old Holy pages by ensuring their sanctity. The bill would ensure the recycling of old pages of the holy book in a respectable and responsible way.

Later, the minister, in his media talk, denied the allegations leveled against him for renting out the old building of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony at Melody.

Terming the allegations 'baseless' and 'unfounded', he said the same building was rented out against an amount of Rs 1.4 million in 2018 when he was not the minister of religious affairs.

Now, its rent was increased to Rs 6.4 million, he added.