UrduPoint.com

Consensus Across Political Parties Pivotal For Leading Country Out Of Current Challenges: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Consensus across political parties pivotal for leading country out of current challenges: NA Speaker

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that the media community has always been supportive to spread awareness among people about key national and international political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that the media community has always been supportive to spread awareness among people about key national and international political issues.

He expressed these views while addressing journalists and representatives of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) in Parliament House.

He applauded the role of the media community in the progress of the country and said journalism and politics are strongly intertwined.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that it is the media community which can build consensus among diverse segments of society to tackle these challenges.

He said that PFUJ is an opinion builder and stressed that as Pakistani every one should strive to work hard for getting the country out of challenges.

He also stressed the need to inculcate toleration and forbearance in society. He also feared that it is time to discourage all this intolerant attitude. Furthermore, he invited PFUJ members on the platform of the National Assembly standing community on information for seeking their expert community to lead the country on the path of development.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed that following the constitution is the responsibility of each citizen in Pakistan.

He also said that it is a need of the hour to dispel and discourage negative propaganda. He said that it is upon the media to keep on working for discouraging negative social media trends.

NA Speaker also announced that the International day of Journalism which is celebrated across the world on 19th November would be celebrated in National Assembly and media representatives would be invited for this day.

He appreciated the services rendered by Nawaz Raza, President PFUJ, for the media community. He also said that he would continue to make efforts for resolving challenges faced by the media community.

AH Khanzada, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, highlighted challenges faced by the media community across the country. He appreciated that Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has always supported the journalist community. He said that the media community is with Speaker National Assembly to safeguard the interest of the country. He also requested to intervene in the situation where media representatives are being deprived of their basic rights." President PFUJ Nawaz Raza expressed his gratitude to NA Speaker for granting the opportunity. He said that media freedom is key to the development of the country. He also expressed his hope that Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf would continue to support the journalist community as he has been very supportive to the media community.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also took oath from newly elected members of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists ( RIUJ). Later, the media representatives of PFUJ also visited the hall of the National Assembly.

The event was attended by representatives of media persons, the journalist community and reporters from across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly World Parliament Social Media Rawalpindi Progress Lead November Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

15 minutes ago
 Bank of AJK launches "Tourism Promotion Finance" t ..

Bank of AJK launches "Tourism Promotion Finance" through loan scheme

1 minute ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

17 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

15 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

15 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.