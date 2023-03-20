Consensus across political parties pivotal for leading country out of current challenges: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that the media community has always been supportive to spread awareness among people about key national and international political issues.

He expressed these views while addressing journalists and representatives of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) in Parliament House.

He applauded the role of the media community in the progress of the country and said journalism and politics are strongly intertwined.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that it is the media community which can build consensus among diverse segments of society to tackle these challenges.

He said that PFUJ is an opinion builder and stressed that as Pakistani every one should strive to work hard for getting the country out of challenges.

He also stressed the need to inculcate toleration and forbearance in society. He also feared that it is time to discourage all this intolerant attitude. Furthermore, he invited PFUJ members on the platform of the National Assembly standing community on information for seeking their expert community to lead the country on the path of development.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed that following the constitution is the responsibility of each citizen in Pakistan.

He also said that it is a need of the hour to dispel and discourage negative propaganda. He said that it is upon the media to keep on working for discouraging negative social media trends.

NA Speaker also announced that the International day of Journalism which is celebrated across the world on 19th November would be celebrated in National Assembly and media representatives would be invited for this day.

He appreciated the services rendered by Nawaz Raza, President PFUJ, for the media community. He also said that he would continue to make efforts for resolving challenges faced by the media community.

AH Khanzada, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, highlighted challenges faced by the media community across the country. He appreciated that Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has always supported the journalist community. He said that the media community is with Speaker National Assembly to safeguard the interest of the country. He also requested to intervene in the situation where media representatives are being deprived of their basic rights." President PFUJ Nawaz Raza expressed his gratitude to NA Speaker for granting the opportunity. He said that media freedom is key to the development of the country. He also expressed his hope that Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf would continue to support the journalist community as he has been very supportive to the media community.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also took oath from newly elected members of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists ( RIUJ). Later, the media representatives of PFUJ also visited the hall of the National Assembly.

The event was attended by representatives of media persons, the journalist community and reporters from across the country.