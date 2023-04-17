Consensus among political parties only solution to problems: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Central Amir Sirajul Haq on Monday stressed that consensus among all political parties was the only solution to all problems being faced by the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the JI chief asked PDM and PTI to come to the negotiation table before things turn to a point of no return.

He emphasised that political parties should give the nation a chance to decide who they support, adding, the nation had tried all three parties and now they want to run the country on the Islamic system.

Replying to a question, the JI chief asked all political parties to rise above politics in the national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of the people.

He said that a positive and collective approach before going into the polls was required.

To another question, he replied that JI would prefer to contest elections independently, adding, it aimed to create a favorable environment for dialogue among parties.