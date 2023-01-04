- Home
- Consensus among the coalition parties on terrorism: Federal Minister for Energy Dastgir Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 10:47 PM
Federal Minister for Energy Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that there was complete consensus among the coalition parties on democracy, economy, rehabilitation of floods affectees, and terrorism
Talking to a private channel, the federal minister clearing the air over the matter of the energy conservation plan, Khurram Dastgir said it was a fact that consultations were done before taking the decision, adding that the trading community was informed on the matter.
Orders have been issued to reduce electricity consumption by 30% in all government ministries and divisions, he added.
Criticizing Imran Khan-led government federal minister said that the ex-government was responsible for the reduction in the production of wheat and sugar which was a major reason for the price hike in consumable commodities.
The worst floods destroyed standing crops and destroyed infrastructure that also played part in inflation, he added.