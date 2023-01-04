Consensus among the coalition parties on terrorism: Federal Minister for Energy Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that there was complete consensus among the coalition parties on democracy, economy, rehabilitation of floods affectees, and terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that there was complete consensus among the coalition parties on democracy, economy, rehabilitation of floods affectees, and terrorism.

Talking to a private channel, the federal minister clearing the air over the matter of the energy conservation plan, Khurram Dastgir said it was a fact that consultations were done before taking the decision, adding that the trading community was informed on the matter.

Orders have been issued to reduce electricity consumption by 30% in all government ministries and divisions, he added.

Criticizing Imran Khan-led government federal minister said that the ex-government was responsible for the reduction in the production of wheat and sugar which was a major reason for the price hike in consumable commodities.

The worst floods destroyed standing crops and destroyed infrastructure that also played part in inflation, he added.