Consensus and reconciliation is way forward: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that PML-N and Pakistan People Party (PPP) demonstrated a best collation through consensus and reconciliation, today’s presidential election was the best demonstration of that.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N and PP are natural allies and this alliance is very important to take the country out of the economic quagmire and put towards development.

Tarar stated that the government desires to settle the country's problems through reconciliation, but the opposition must also be serious and refrain from making baseless allegations.