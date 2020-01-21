UrduPoint.com
Tue 21st January 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that consensus between opposition and government upon appointment of Election Commission members is a great success.

Taking to twitter on Tuesday, Federal Minister wrote, "A cooperative environment that is created between government and opposition through Army Act has been moving forward in a good manner".

Consensus between government and opposition over appointment of election commission members is a great success.He further said now next step is developing consensus over the course of action of Accountability.Talks process between government and opposition over the method of Accountability is also moving forward in a good manner.If we will do big reforms then political differences don't cause harm , he said.

